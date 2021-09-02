UPDATE: An update was made on the referenced Facebook post around 10 AM on Thursday indicating that the hikers have been found and are reportedly in good health.
–– Original article below ––
A mountain town shuttle service is reporting that two hikers have gone missing near Crested Butte.
Editor's Note: We're working on confirming this situation with a more official source. In the meantime, these are the details that have been shared by Dolly's Mountain Shuttle, a reputable Crested Butte shuttle service company that has been in operation since 2004. The most recent update on this situation was published to their Facebook page around 8:30 AM on Thursday. We've decided to cover this story to spread awareness of the potential situation so that hikers in this area know to be on the lookout for signs of other hikers in distress.
According to Dolly's Mountain Shuttle, two hikers are missing between Aspen and Crested Butte after embarking on a trek from Aspen to West Maroon Pass trailhead on Wednesday. The shuttle service reports that they did not arrive as planned around 1 PM. During the previous day, the duo – two brothers, one in his 20s and another in his 30s – had hiked to Aspen via East Maroon Pass.
According to the shuttle service, search and rescue teams have been searching for the missing hikers and believe they may have taken a wrong turn. They have also stated that the parents expressed concern the two separated.
The post made by the shuttle service has since gone viral online, shared several hundred times from their page in a number of groups related to outdoor recreation in Colorado, which has resulted in many expressing concern.
As out team works to verify these details with an official source, those hiking in the area of Four Pass Loop, Marble, Snowmass Lake, and other nearby spots should be aware that two hikers may be missing on the trail. Be on the lookout for signs of hikers in distress.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.