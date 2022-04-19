UPDATE: As of 2:45 PM the Highway 194 and Interstate 25 have both been reopened.
A new wildfire burning east of La Junta has caused Highway 194 to close, according to the Colorado State Patrol. There have been no updates on reopening.
A spokesperson from the Bent County Office of Emergency Management told KKTV that crews are making good progress on extinguishing the blaze.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Another fire that's burning through grass south of Colorado Springs has closed northbound lanes of I-25. There was also a multi-vehicle crash reported in the same area around that time, though these incidents may be unrelated.
There aren't many details out about either situation right now. More details will likely be released at the fight against each fire progresses.
