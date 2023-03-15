The National Weather Service is warning Coloradans about continued snowfall that will hit the state through the end of the work week.
Snowfall has already started to hit the western mountains and is expected to continue through Wednesday and Thursday, mostly dissipating by Friday morning. Most of Colorado's peaks should get notable snow totals, though the heaviest snow is expected in the southwest. There could be a travel impact along the I-25 corridor, though that impact is more likely should the 'high end' snowfall scenario take place.
In the San Juans, more than two feet of snow may fall on some peaks through Thursday night in the most likely scenario, with a little bit more stacking on top of that through Friday morning.
The 'expected snowfall' forecast for Wednesday morning through 6 PM on Thursday night has been released. Look for another update tomorrow regarding snowfall from Thursday night into Friday.
Perhaps more interesting is the 'high end amount' forecast, which has a 10 percent chance of taking place. Should the high-end amount fall, a much larger portion of Colorado's mountain range is looking at a foot or more of snow. This would have big travel impacts, also more likely to impact Front Rangers.
Here's a look at the 'high-end' forecast:
Whether it's the 'expected' amount or the 'high end' amount that ultimately falls, most Coloradans are likely to see some amount of measurable snowfall.
According to OpenSnow.com, Wolf Creek Ski Area may get up to 38 inches of snow over the next five days. This forecasting service also reports that snow showers may take place from March 19 to 21, with a stronger storm system moving through from March 22 to 24. Find their full report here.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.