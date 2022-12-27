At about 10:35 AM last Thursday, a chair fell off of a ski lift at Breckenridge Resort, sending a rider crashing 13 feet to the ground. The rider didn't report any injuries at the time, but members of the public raised concern about the incident, questioning the safety of the lift.
According to a spokesperson from Breckenridge Resort, their team was following all standard operating procedures at the time of the incident.
Here's their explanation for what happened:
"The wind direction was predominantly favorable for operation of the Peak 8 SuperConnect when it opened for the day at 10 AM, however an abnormal wind gust across the top terminal, in addition to the chair coming into contact with components of the upper terminal, created the circumstances of this event."
After the chair fell, the lift was closed for the remainder of the day, with the lift maintenance team working with the Colorado Tramway Safety Board to report what happened. The team has since conducted a thorough inspection of the lift and has determined that it is safe to operate.
The lift resumed operations at about 12:30 PM on the following day.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
“Crashing” a whole 13’. That’s why you sign a waiver when buying the lift ticket. But I’m sure there will be a big lawsuit. It is a Litigious society we live in now. That’s why liability insurance is so high and why prices are so high associated with those activities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.