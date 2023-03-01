According to North Metro Fire, their firefighters teamed up with Thornton firefighters to rescue two dogs from Nott Lake in Thornton on Tuesday afternoon.
The rescue took place after the owner of the dogs attempted to save them but fell into the water himself. He was able to self-rescue but needed help getting his pets.
Both dogs were ultimately rescued by firefighters and are reportedly doing well. They were able to go home after the incident.
In images from the scene, rescuers are seen in safety gear, using ropes to cross the ice to retrieve the pups.
While it's easy to understand why some people go into icy water to save animals, this is not recommended. If ice isn't sturdy enough to hold an animal, it often won't hold a human. As was the case in this Thornton incident, this can mean the human falls into the water, too, which further complicates a rescue effort.
Instead, call for help, and use a leash to prevent dogs from running out onto the ice after animals and otherwise.
(1) comment
ANd why were these pets not on a leash? Why does he get to use public resources because he doesn't follow common sense?
