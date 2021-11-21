Two people, including a juvenile, have died following a shooting that occurred on Saturday near a popular Colorado Springs skate park, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
CSPD responded to a report of a shooting near the Memorial Park skate park at the 1700 block of Pikes Peak Avenue at around 7 PM.
Responding officers found a deceased juvenile at the scene as well as an adult and a juvenile who appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds, police say.
The injured individuals were transported to a near by hospital where the adult later died. The injured juvenile is still in critical condition, according to police.
The skate park was closed on Sunday as an investigation by CSPD's homicide and assault unit was conducted.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains open.
Anyone with information on this shooting is being instructed to contact detectives at (719) 444-7000.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I sincerely hope the unfortunate victims are the same as the perps. Tragically because of a certain group of people almost nowhere is safe anymore.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.