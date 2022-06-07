According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, two different fatal water incidents took place on Monday.
A first incident took place on the Arkansas River in the Royal Gorge area, when a boat flipped, ultimately leaving one man dead. Not many details were made publicly available about this incident, but it was said that a private boat was involved and that the person died when he was unable to escape a wreck. Exactly where this wreck occurred in the Royal Gorge area is unclear.
The second incident took place at Lake Pueblo, when a swimmer went missing in the Fish Hook Cove area. The report of a swimmer in trouble came in around 4 PM. The swimmer's body was later recovered at about 6:30 PM.
Lake Pueblo is part of the greater Lake Pueblo State Park area, which attract many boaters and fishers from around the state. Swimming is not allowed, with the exception of the designated Rock Canyon Swim Beach.
Neither victim has been identified.
Condolences go out those impacted by each of these tragic deaths.
Though unclear if a life jacket, or lack of one, contributed to either death, it's always worth noting that a life jacket can greatly increase the chance of survival in a dangerous water situation. Use of a life jacket is strongly encouraged anytime one is in or around a body of water in Colorado. It's also important to be aware of how Colorado's cooler water temperatures can impact the performance of the body.
(1) comment
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families and others who may be affected by this accident! Jess
