According to the USDA, Colorado's typical snowpack peak is Friday, April 8. Statewide, a significant gap remains between what that peak typically is and where Colorado's snowpack is currently at.
Colorado's snowpack is currently at just 82 percent of the 20-year median peak. While late December and early January storms drove the state's snowpack up initially, a relative lack of snow in February and March have resulted in dwindling accumulation.
The chart below shows how Colorado's snowpack has stacked up to norms throughout the season, with the green line depicting the 20-year median and the black line depicting statewide snowpack this year. While Colorado was roughly at the to-date median in March, lack of snow since has created a gap.
On the plus side, this chart also shows that Colorado is still quite far from some of the driest years of the past two decades. The state is roughly on par with the peak snowpack of the 2020-2021 snow season.
In terms of to-date snowpack, most regions around the state are close to where they should be, with exception of the northwest corner, as seen on the map below. Keep in mind that these numbers show how the current pack compares to the to-date median, not the peak median.
Current long-term prediction mapping from the National Weather Service shows that above-norm moisture may move through the state approaching the middle of the month, with below-norm precipitation likely during the latter half of April.
In terms of dryness, roughly 83 percent of the state is under some form of drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.
Will Colorado's lack of snowpack be historic this season? No. Will it contribute to a drier Colorado? Most likely.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.