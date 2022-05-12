Rocky Mountaineer has officially launched the first full season of their 'Rockies to the Red Rocks' railroad route, which promises a luxurious and scenic train experience in the American West.
Transporting passengers in a glass-domed train, the route travels from Denver to Glenwood Springs to Moab (or the opposite direction), spanning two days, including a night's stay in Glenwood Springs – a town near Aspen known for its hot spring resorts.
A Travel + Leisure article about the experience provides firsthand details about the trip, describing that "though the scenery was awe-inspiring on its own, what really made it come to life was the colorful storytelling of the staff on board the train." The author also noted that the ride meant 13 hours total on the train, split between the two days.
The 'Silver Leaf' Rockies to the Red Rocks experience starts at $1,375 per person, with couple discounts available. This includes two days of riding in the custom-designed single-level dome-style coach, food, complimentary beverages, a hotel stay, and access to hosts "with stories about historic sites flora, fauna, and wildlife." An upgraded 'Silver Leaf Plus' experience includes access to a special lounge car and an outdoor viewing area, as well as other benefits, at a cost of $1,870.
Considering the route is one-way, riders will need to plan ahead when it comes to transportation for their return trip. Purchasing a ticket on the Rocky Mountaineer in the opposite direction is one option, though some may prefer to book a flight from Moab to Denver. At time of publishing, the price of this flight varied greatly, but could be found for less than $200.
Find out more about booking a trip here. The season typically runs from mid-April to mid-October.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.