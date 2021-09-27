A hot week in Colorado is about to be followed by a temperature swing and multiple days of snow, according to forecasters around the state.
Joel Gratz of OpenSnow has indicated that Tuesday and Wednesday will likely bring widespread snow showers to points of elevation found at about 10,000 feet or higher, likely in the range of a few inches. See mapping of the incoming storms on the full OpenSnow report here.
The National Weather Service confirms that this weather shift is set to take place, warning that cooler temperatures along with a chance of showers and thunderstorms will move through the state from Tuesday through Sunday. They also note that light snow will fall on Tuesday night through Wednesday on higher mountain peaks.
According to Mountain Forecast, around three inches of snow is expected to fall on Longs Peak on Tuesday and around six inches of snow is expected on Wednesday, with more snow expected on the following Monday. Also on the Front Range, Pikes Peak is projected to get about two inches on Tuesday and around five on Wednesday. In the central mountains, Mount Elbert is looking at less snow – about three inches on Tuesday and nothing on Wednesday. In the southwest, Mount Sneffels is projected to get around 4 inches on Tuesday and nothing on Wednesday. Find more peak-specific predictions here.
Tuesday will likely bring cooler temperatures statewide that will continue to drop into Wednesday, staying cooler into the weekend. Colorado Springs will likely see highs in the 60s moving forward from Wednesday through the weekend, according to Weather.com. Denver will probably have highs in the upper 60s from Wednesday through the weekend.
In the western part of the state, things will be a bit warmer, but still cooler that it has been. Grand Junction is looking at highs in the lower 70s after a dip into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday.
