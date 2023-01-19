According to an article published by Travellers Worldwide, two of the best American zoos are located in Colorado.
On a list of the country's 14 best zoos for 2023, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ranked 4th and Denver zoo ranked 8th.
It's hard to argue that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, located in Colorado Springs, is one of the most unique zoos in the nation. It's located on the side of a mountain, after all. Showing off stunning views of Colorado Springs and with many interactive exhibits, including its well-known giraffe feeding experience, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo should be on any zoo-lover's bucket list.
Denver Zoo, ranked 8th, is also a great spot to visit to see a wide range of animals. Located in the heart of the city, this spot is easy to get to and frequented by Mile High tourists and locals, alike.
Audubon Zoo, in New Orleans, took the number one spot.
See the full list of top American zoos in 2023 here.
