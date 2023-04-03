Multiple Colorado whiskeys just got some major recognition after winning big at the 2023 World Whiskies Awards, hosted in London.
Two Centennial State whiskeys were dubbed the 'World's Best' in their respective categories – Breckenridge Distillery's High Proof Bourbon Whiskey in the 'World's Best Blended' category and Storm King Distilling Company's Side Gig Whiskey in the 'World's Best American Whiskey' category.
Several other whiskeys also got nods.
Breckenridge Distillery's Collectors Art Series was a winner in the 'Best American Blended Limited Release' category. This mountain town distillery also took home a category prize with their Two Clans Blend Whiskey being dubbed the 'Best American Blended Malt.'
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs' 291 Colorado Whiskey was a winner in the 'Best American New Make & Young Spirit category with their 'White Dog' variety and Boulder's Hogback Distillery was a category winner in the 'Best American Single Cask Single Malt' category with their 'The Wallace Collection' release.
Find a full list of winners here.
