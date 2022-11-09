Looking for a romantic escape into the Colorado mountains? Two towns were recently listed among America's best 'romantic winter getaways' by popular travel blog Trips to Discover.
The first town featured on the unranked list of 17 places around the country was Estes Park. Found on the eastern side of Rocky Mountain National Park, this destination comes complete with panoramic mountain views and plenty to do. Venture into the national park to find many hikes and scenic drives that offer up picturesque winter scenes. Or – if you're looking for something that keeps you out of the cold, pop over to the historic Stanley Hotel.
The second Colorado town featured on the list was Steamboat Springs. Located in northwest Colorado, this resort town is known for its "champagne powder" and tree skiing, but it's so much more than that. Rent a snowmobile to explore the ample backcountry or plan an evening at Strawberry Hot Springs – one of the best hot spring destinations in the state.
Is there another town that makes for a great romantic getaway in Colorado? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full Trips to Discover list of American 'romantic winter getaway' towns here.
