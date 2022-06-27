According to data from the National Weather Service (NWS), two towns in Colorado were the snowiest in the country, excluding Alaska, over the 2021-2022 snow season.
Between August 1 and May 31, it snowed 283.1 inches in Crested Butte, making it the sixth snowiest town in the United States. The snowfall total was also well over the town's average of about 203 inches each year, though the seasonal snowfall record on Mount Crested Butte was set during 2015-2016 season, when an estimated 335 inches fell.
Climax, Colorado was also mentioned on the list of snowiest towns, with 259.6 inches of snow recorded in the area last season. Climax was named ninth on the list overall and gets 284.7 inches of snow a year on average. Despite the below-average number, it still made the cut.
The following towns were the top five snowiest in Colorado last season, according to the NWS:
1. Crested Butte (283.1 in)
2. Climax (259.6 in)
3. Winter Park (235.8 in)
4. Walden (227.2 in)
5. Gould (215.6 in)
The map below illustrates snowfall totals across the state during the 2021-2022 season.
Crater Lake, Oregon was ultimately named the snowiest town nationwide, with a whopping 439.1 inches of snow recorded last season.
