It's no secret that Colorado is ripe with stargazing opportunities – the high elevation, great weather, and ample amount of remote backcountry terrain make it a astronomer's dream. That makes it no surprise that two designated 'Dark Sky' places we recently ranked among the top 22 stargazing vacation spots in the country.
According to a recent data analysis released by Home To Go, the Westcliffe & Silver Cliff area is the 3rd best place to plan a stargazing trip in the nation. Sandwiched between the Sangre de Cristos and Wet Mountains, the light pollution is minimal here and it's a part of the state that seems off-the-radar for most tourists.
Meanwhile, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park was close behind, ranking 6th nationally. This park offers a range of resources for stargazers, including astronomy-themed programs.
In order to make the determination, the analysis considered several categories of data, including overall solitude, cloud coverage, accommodation offers, and accommodation price.
There's no doubt about it – both of these spots are among the top places to go looking for stars in Colorado – though it can be hard to go wrong on a clear night anywhere in the backcountry.
Want to make the trip even more affordable than booking a stay? Overnight camping opportunities exist in both areas found on this list. Find a spot where you can legally pitch a tent on a clear night (perhaps one where there's a meteor shower) and enjoy the show.
The top-ranked place nationwide was Borrego Springs, California.
See the full list of destinations here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.