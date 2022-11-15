Looking for your next vacation spot? According to Travel Lemming, two of the 'best places to travel in 2023' are located in Colorado.
On a list that features internationally renowned destinations like Madagascar, Belize, Iceland among 50 picks, Crested Butte ranks 25th and Grand Junction ranks 46th.
Crested Butte is given a nod thanks to its year-round mountain town appeal, sure to please outdoor recreation enthusiasts regardless of their sport. Meanwhile, Grand Junction's adventure and leisure entertainment options are noted, with the publication pointing to the local agriculture (which includes a number of wineries) and the farm-to-table cuisine.
By now, the secret is out about Crested Butte. A new addition to the Vail Resorts portfolio, this Gunnison County enclave is perhaps one of the most 'picturesque' Colorado spots and tends to get plenty of attention.
Grand Junction, on the other hand, seems to be overlooked by many Colorado tourists – though that trend also seems to be quickly changing. Home to mild winter temperatures, a thriving food scene, and the stunning Colorado National Monument destination, this Western Slope city shouldn't be skipped.
The top spot on the list was Lafayatte, Louisiana, followed by Bhutan and Honduras.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(3) comments
I often wonder who makes these lists, and why. Lafayette, LA at #1 ??? Honestly, YGBSM!!!! I can think of at least 50 places in Colorado ALONE that are FAR better places to visit than that dump, SMH
I've been saying "who makes these lists" about all kinds of things for at least ten years now. Many of them are just plain BS that some desk jockey comes up with to earn his pay!
Actually Grand Junction's average temperatures during the winter are colder than the temperatures in the Springs. And it's hotter in the summer. They tend to get temperature inversions in the Grand Valley which traps the cold air during the winter. 38° average high in Jan- GJ - 44° average high in Jan- CS. 94° average high in July- GJ - 86° average high in July- CS
Spring and Fall are more temperate in Grand Junction, though. And they're closer to Ouray and other beautiful areas.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.