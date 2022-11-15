Colorado National Monument, near Grand Junction. Photo Credit: Hoptocopter (iStock).

Colorado National Monument, near Grand Junction. Photo Credit: Hoptocopter (iStock).

 Hoptocopter

Looking for your next vacation spot? According to Travel Lemming, two of the 'best places to travel in 2023' are located in Colorado.

On a list that features internationally renowned destinations like Madagascar, Belize, Iceland among 50 picks, Crested Butte ranks 25th and Grand Junction ranks 46th.

Crested Butte is given a nod thanks to its year-round mountain town appeal, sure to please outdoor recreation enthusiasts regardless of their sport. Meanwhile, Grand Junction's adventure and leisure entertainment options are noted, with the publication pointing to the local agriculture (which includes a number of wineries) and the farm-to-table cuisine.

By now, the secret is out about Crested Butte. A new addition to the Vail Resorts portfolio, this Gunnison County enclave is perhaps one of the most 'picturesque' Colorado spots and tends to get plenty of attention.

Grand Junction, on the other hand, seems to be overlooked by many Colorado tourists – though that trend also seems to be quickly changing. Home to mild winter temperatures, a thriving food scene, and the stunning Colorado National Monument destination, this Western Slope city shouldn't be skipped.

The top spot on the list was Lafayatte, Louisiana, followed by Bhutan and Honduras.

See the full list here.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(3) comments

etg1511
etg1511

I often wonder who makes these lists, and why. Lafayette, LA at #1 ??? Honestly, YGBSM!!!! I can think of at least 50 places in Colorado ALONE that are FAR better places to visit than that dump, SMH

Report Add Reply
82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

I've been saying "who makes these lists" about all kinds of things for at least ten years now. Many of them are just plain BS that some desk jockey comes up with to earn his pay!

Report Add Reply
Sojourner
Sojourner

Actually Grand Junction's average temperatures during the winter are colder than the temperatures in the Springs. And it's hotter in the summer. They tend to get temperature inversions in the Grand Valley which traps the cold air during the winter. 38° average high in Jan- GJ - 44° average high in Jan- CS. 94° average high in July- GJ - 86° average high in July- CS

Spring and Fall are more temperate in Grand Junction, though. And they're closer to Ouray and other beautiful areas.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.