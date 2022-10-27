Travel website Trips to Discover has once again given Colorado some love, this time on their list of the top 20 'most beautiful small towns to visit in the United States.'
Towns of Breckenridge and Ouray were included on the unranked list of 20.
The publication pointed to Breck's state-of-the-art resort as a reason for their inclusion, also noting that there are plenty of things to do off the slopes, as well.
When it came to Ouray, Trips to Discover referenced the town's reputation as the 'recreation capital of Colorado,' mentioning the hiking, hot springs, camping, and ice climbing in the area, along with the variety of lodging.
In this writer's opinion, there are plenty of Colorado small towns that deserve to be on this list, but these are two great picks – one that's easy-to-access and a very popular spot among tourists and another that's more remote and much more quaint.
See the full list of 'best small towns to visit' around the nation here.
