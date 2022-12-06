USA Today has released the results for their 2022 '10Best Readers' Choice' category of 'top cross-country skiing destinations in North America' and two Colorado resorts led the ranking.
On a list that included destinations from British Columbia to the East Coast, Colorado's Devil's Thumb Ranch and Snow Mountain Ranch at the YMCA of the Rockies snagged spots one and two, respectively.
Ranking first nationwide was Devil's Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, home to nearly 75 miles of groomed cross-country skiing trails, located in the stunning Grand County. This is the 5th year in a row that Devil's Thumb Ranch has been dubbed the top spot. A 'Nordic trails' day pass costs $40 for a non-lodging guests, with discounts and comped tickets available for those staying at the resort.
Right behind Devil's Thumb Ranch was Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby, Colorado, also located in Grand County. This spot offers more than 75 miles of cross-country skiing terrain, about 25 miles of which are pet-friendly. A single-day pass is $29 for adults.
Looks like Grand County, Colorado is the place to be when it comes to cross-country skiing.
Find the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.