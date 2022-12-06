Cross-country skiier gliding on the slopes Photo Credit: Ziga Plahutar (iStock).

File photo. Photo Credit: Ziga Plahutar (iStock).

 Ziga Plahutar

USA Today has released the results for their 2022 '10Best Readers' Choice' category of 'top cross-country skiing destinations in North America' and two Colorado resorts led the ranking.

On a list that included destinations from British Columbia to the East Coast, Colorado's Devil's Thumb Ranch and Snow Mountain Ranch at the YMCA of the Rockies snagged spots one and two, respectively.

Ranking first nationwide was Devil's Thumb Ranch in Tabernash, home to nearly 75 miles of groomed cross-country skiing trails, located in the stunning Grand County. This is the 5th year in a row that Devil's Thumb Ranch has been dubbed the top spot. A 'Nordic trails' day pass costs $40 for a non-lodging guests, with discounts and comped tickets available for those staying at the resort.

Right behind Devil's Thumb Ranch was Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby, Colorado, also located in Grand County. This spot offers more than 75 miles of cross-country skiing terrain, about 25 miles of which are pet-friendly. A single-day pass is $29 for adults.

Looks like Grand County, Colorado is the place to be when it comes to cross-country skiing.

Find the full list here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

