Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'
Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene.
"A popular hippie town back in the 1960s, Boulder re-invented itself as an affluent outdoorsy town, but it’s still very rooted in its hippie traditions. Residents enjoy their progressive politics, organic produce, public nudity, and WOW do they love them some marijuana," wrote the publication about this Front Range spot.
The other Colorado place to be included on the list was Manitou Springs, found adjacent to the booming city of Colorado Springs. Manitou Springs was ranked 14th.
"For those who like their hippie’s new age, prefer mate to coffee, and want to legally buy weed in a store, Manitou Springs is a place that’s both mellow and trippy. Sometimes called the “hippie Mayberry,” the town at the base of Pike’s Peak is a haven for the artsy, spiritual types," wrote the publication about Manitou Springs.
While Colorado Springs continues to grow, Manitou Springs has been able to maintain its quirky personality, making it great for a quick escape from city life. One popular event that takes place during the summer is a weekly drum circle, often attended by hundreds who join in on creating abstract beats, while others dance to the music. It doesn't get much more 'hippie' than that.
The top spot for hippies nationwide was Eugene, Oregon.
