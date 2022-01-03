Copper Mountain and Eldora Mountain ski resorts have announced a fundraiser to help support the Boulder County Wildfire Fund following the devastating Marshall Fire, responsible for destroying close to 1,000 Colorado homes.
"In response to the recent wildfire in Boulder County, Copper Mountain and Eldora are coming together to help provide financial relief for those who were impacted," the Copper Mountain Twitter account announced on Sunday.
The resorts will raise money by donating a percent of lift tickets sold on Friday, January 7. The tickets will be discounted to $99 on that day and can be purchased at CopperColorado.com and Eldora.com. The resorts have also pledged to match the donation portion of all lift ticket purchases with a donation to the Play Forever Fund.
According to the resorts, $5 of each ticket sale will go to the cause, which will be matched with the secondary donation of $5 to the Play Forever Fund.
The Boulder County Wildfire Fund is a fund put in place to support those impacted by the fire.
"Community Foundation Boulder County, in partnership with Government and nonprofit organizations, is working to marshal financial support on behalf of those most directly affected by the wildfire," the fund's mission statement reads.
To learn more about the fund or to make a donation, visit its website here.
"Our thoughts and hearts are with those affected by this devastating and historic tragedy, including those within our POWDR family," Copper Mountain officials said in the tweet.
