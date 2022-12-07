Group of friends ride the chairlift through the fog on a sunny winter morning Photo Credit: helivideo (iStock).

It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.

The highest-ranking Colorado spot on the USA Today list is Winter Park Resort, ranking 2nd overall. Behind only Sunshine Village in Banff on the list, Winter Park is known for its variety of terrain, both in difficult and style of slope. It's also got great amenities at the base and is close to a bustling town.

The second Colorado ski resort to make the top 10 list is Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Summit County. Aside from offering world-class skiing and snowboarding opportunities, Copper Mountain is also loved for its pedestrian-only village.

When it comes to Colorado locations, Ikon Passholders get unlimited skiing and snowboarding at both Copper and Winter Park, as well as Steamboat and Eldora. The full pass also comes with limited days at Arapahoe Basin and Aspen Snowmass.

While Epic Pass locations of Breckenridge, Vail, Beaver Creek, Keystone, and Crested Butte weren't included on this specific list, they've each gotten their fair share of acknowledgments in the past.

And just like that, the common Colorado debate of whether the Epic Pass or the Ikon Pass is better continues.

See the full USA Today list of 2022's top ski resorts here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

