The New York Times has released a list of the 50 'most vibrant and delicious restaurants in 2021' and two spots in Colorado made the cut. The list is unranked, with the publishing company describing their selections as an attempt to "reflect the rich mosaic of American dining."
The first Colorado restaurant mentioned on the alphabetical list is Comal Heritage Food Incubator in Denver.
On Comal's Facebook page, the spot is described as a "restaurant and social enterprise that provides entrepreneurial training for immigrants and refugees in partnership with Focus Points Family Resource Center." The page also notes that many of those immigrants and refugees come from Mexico, El Salvador, and Syria.
On Google, Comal has a 4.8 of 5 star rating with 173 reviews. Most describe Comal as a Mexican restaurant, though other cultural influences are quite prevalent.
The second Centennial State spot featured on the New York Times list is Frasca in Boulder.
Frasca specializes in spinning up plates inspired by the cuisine of Northeastern Italy, complete with a top-shelf wine pairing. It currently has a 4.6 of 5 star rating on Google with 461 reviews. A few favorite dishes here include the frico caldo and the braised pork short rib.
See the full New York Times list here.
