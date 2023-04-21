According to a recent report from US News and World Report, two of the top 30 places to visit in the United States are located in Colorado.
In order to build the ranking, a wide range of criteria was considered, including local attractions, accommodations, dining options, and votes from travelers.
Ranking 24th on the list was the mountain town of Aspen. Best-known for being home to internationally-renowned ski slopes and plenty of peaks that offer the opportunity for year-round outdoor recreation, Aspen makes for a fun visit whether a visitor is looking to hike, camp, or just check out some scenic views.
Ranking 26th on the list of 30 was Telluride, located in southwest Colorado. This is another mountain town that's got the terrain and atmosphere to make outdoor recreation appealing year-round. Plus, its remote location and secluded position in a box canyon makes it feel like a real escape, regardless of when you visit.
The top-ranked spot on the list was Grand Canyon National Park, located in Arizona.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.