Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a pasture in McPherson County after receiving reports of downed aircraft at about 8:30 AM. Upon arrival, crews located a crashed two-seat private plane.
James Michael Holland, 80 and of Fort Collins, and Daniel Benedict Zahner, 58 and of Boulder, were onboard. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the release, the two were attempting to travel from Greeley, Colorado to Cherokee, Iowa, when the accident occurred.
"The weather was rain and drizzle with very low ceiling and visibility which may have contributed to the accident, but at this time the sheriff's office has no clear causes," the release said.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the crash.
Condolences go out to those affected by this tragic accident.
