USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'
Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included among the 'best holiday hotels' nominees.
The Broadmoor is known for its luxurious atmosphere and mountain views, while C Lazy U Ranch is known for providing a picturesque escape into the mountains.
Most of the other spots on the nomination list of 20 places are either located in major cities or in warm weather destinations with the exception of a mountain lodge in California and a ranch in Montana.
Do you think one of the Colorado destinations deserve to be dubbed as the top 'holiday hotel' nationwide? Don't forget to cast your vote.
