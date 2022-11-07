Photo Courtesy: The Broadmoor, via Gazette.

The Broadmoor with twinkling holiday lights on display. Photo Courtesy: The Broadmoor, via Gazette.

USA Today has started to release their '10 Best' Readers' Choice nominations for winter 2022 and two Colorado hotels are included on their list of 'best hotels for the holidays.'

Located in Colorado Springs, The Broadmoor is on the list. Also in Colorado, Granby's C Lazy U Ranch is included among the 'best holiday hotels' nominees.

The Broadmoor is known for its luxurious atmosphere and mountain views, while C Lazy U Ranch is known for providing a picturesque escape into the mountains.

Most of the other spots on the nomination list of 20 places are either located in major cities or in warm weather destinations with the exception of a mountain lodge in California and a ranch in Montana.

Do you think one of the Colorado destinations deserve to be dubbed as the top 'holiday hotel' nationwide? Don't forget to cast your vote.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.