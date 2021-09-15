To those familiar with Colorado's hot spring scene, it comes as no surprise that two soaking destinations are considered among the top spots in the country, according to the reputable Travel & Leisure publication. Perhaps the more surprising aspect of the ranked list is that additional Colorado hot spring spots didn't make the cut.
The first spot mentioned on the unranked top 10 list of 'best hot springs in the United States' was Dunton Hot Springs, which is known for being a 1800s ghost town turned exclusive resort. How exclusive? This spot made headlines in 2020 when Kanye West and Kim Kardashian booked a trip to the destination for a reported $43,000 per night.
For the non-celebrity, Dunton Hot Springs still carries a lofty price tag. Visitors must book a stay in a cabin, with the cheapest option costing around $700 and more expensive options well above $2,000, depending on the time of year. Thankfully, that includes all food and beverages.
The second Colorado hot spring destination to be featured on the unranked list was the town of Glenwood Springs, a much more accessible option. This hot spring destination made the cut thanks to being home to two different spots that are each worth visiting.
Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and for being home to the world's largest mineral-filled hot springs pool. Nearby, Iron Mountain Hot Springs offers a relaxing experience spent on the banks of the Colorado River.
Were these spots the best picks among Colorado's 20-plus hot spring destinations? It's hard to narrow it down, but here's my take:
For starters, OutThere Colorado doesn't pay me enough to drop close to $1,000 a night or more at Dunton Hot Springs, so I've got no personal take here. I'm sure it's great, but I would have liked to see a more accessible option in its place. Those looking for a cheaper substitute that also has a natural and rugged feel may turn their sights toward Strawberry Hot Springs in Steamboat Springs.
As far as Glenwood Springs goes, this is one of my favorite spots in the state and I never spend a night in town without visiting Iron Mountain Hot Springs to watch the sunset amid the mountains and river view. I also know that Glenwood Hot Springs Resort is a favorite among tourists and locals, alike, especially those with children.
Another spot that I would have liked to see on this list would have been Pagosa Springs. This river town features soaking spots along a river, including what's often referred to as the deepest hot spring in the world. Had this list been mine to make, there's a good chance Pagosa Springs would have made the cut.
What are your top picks among Colorado's many hot springs? Do you think those ranked among the best deserved the spot or should another destination have gotten the nod? Let us know in the comments.
