Karl Welter and Erin Laine, two guides from Colorado, have been recognized with the Department of the Interior's (DOI) Citizen's Award for Bravery for saving a climber’s life on Denali peak in Alaska.
According to the guide company, Mountain Trip, Denali is a complex multi-week trip that requires glacier travel, route finding and crevasse rescue skills in arctic, high-altitude conditions.
"On June 5, 2017, the team was leading a group of climbers up the West Buttress of Denali, North America's highest peak. The team was sleeping in their tents after midnight when they heard someone outside asking for help. An international climber reported that his partner had fallen into a crevasse without a rope and vanished," according to a news release.
The climber had reportedly fallen 40 feet into the crevasse at 7,800 feet on the West Buttress route. John Karl Welter, Erin Laine, and Mountain Trip guide and co-owner Bill Allen found the fallen climber, who was alive and responsive.
"They then attempted to rescue him from the narrow crevasse, however extraction proved difficult. Due to the force of the fall, Takac and his gear had wedged tightly into the ice in a contorted position with minimal room to excavate in the confined space," a report from the National Park Service said.
It took approximately 14 hours to free the climber, who was then flown by helicopter to a hospital with critical injuries.
"The DOI's most prestigious recognition, the award was presented last week at the 76th Departmental Honor Award Convocation ceremony in Washington by U.S. Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland," the release said.
