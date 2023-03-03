It's time to get out there and cast your vote, Colorado foodies. Two local food festivals are in the running for the 'Best City Food Festival in America' award, hosted by USA Today's 10Best publication.
Currently ranking 4th on the leaderboard is Taste of Vail in Vail, Colorado. Complete with wine tastings, culinary seminars, and plenty of great food from Vail's many upscale restaurants, this event is an annual high country favorite. Cast a vote for the Taste of Vail here.
Also featured in the vote is the Mile High City's Taste of Colorado, currently ranking 12th. This multi-day event features great food from around the state, craft alcoholic beverages, and live performances. Cast a vote for Taste of Colorado here.
The Queens Night Market in New York is currently in the lead.
The full list of food festivals can be found here.
