At the end of each year, USA Today seeks public feedback on nominations for its 'Readers' Choice Best Of' lists. This year, two Colorado locations were nominated for the site's '2021 best new attractions' list.
The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition in Denver is one of the nominees, currently holding the number one spot.
The art installation made its way Denver in September during a national tour and has since dazzled visitors with floor to ceiling digital displays of Vincent Van Gogh's most famous paintings like 'Starry Night' and 'Sunflowers.'
The exhibit will run through February and is located at the Lighthouse Denver (formerly Regency Hotel) just west of the River North Art District.
The Cloud Ladder via ferrata in Estes Park was also selected and is currently in 10th place.
Cloud Ladder is the steepest and most vertical via ferrata in North America, opening at the Kent Mountain Adventure Center in July.
The climb begins at the lowest point of the Deville Rock formation and travels up hundreds of feet.
"This route is not for the faint of heart as it is both physically and mentally demanding. It is very similar to a multi-pitch rock climb except instead of rock holds, we grab ladder rungs!" the attractions website read.
To determine the 'Top 10,' members of the public are able to vote for their favorite attractions through December 20 at 10 AM MST.
To cast your vote and see what other attractions were nominated, visit USA Today's website.
Which of your favorite Colorado attractions should have made the list? Let us know in the comments below.
