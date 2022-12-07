How easy would it be to get around your Colorado city or town without a personal vehicle?
By taking a look at 19 key indicators in categories of 'access', 'commute culture', 'safety', and 'climate', a recent data analysis conducted by LawnStarter sought to determine what cities around the country were the best places for a car-free life. Two Colorado spots landed in the top 50 nationwide, with one of those cities getting ranked in the top 10.
Performing the best in the Centennial State was Fort Collins, ranking 7th on a list of the country's 200 largest cities. Fort Collins performed the best in the data category of 'commute culture,' which included metrics like share of residents who bike to work and average commute time.
Denver was also ranked well, snagging the 17th spot overall. This high rank was boosted by the Mile High City's results in the 'access' category of metrics, which considered factors like the local bike score and availability of scooter rentals.
Other Colorado cities didn't do so hot, with Colorado Springs ranking 71st, Aurora ranking 107th, Lakewood ranking 136th, and Thornton ranking 144th.
The top-performing spot in the ranking was San Francisco and the worst ranked city was Mobile, Alabama.
Dang! There are 128 cities that are WORSE than Colorado Springs for living without a car?! That’s hard to imagine.
Might be easier to get around Fort Collins & Denver with a bike (when there's no snow), but it's sure a lot more difficult to get around in a car. Glad the Springs hasn't completely caved -- but we really need to spend more money on roads for cars.
What do you mean by “Glad the Springs hasn’t completely caved”? You do realize that bikes, public transportation, decent sidewalks, and proper city planning can all co-exist with cars?
