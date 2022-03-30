It's no secret that Coloradans love their canine companions, making it no surprise that two Colorado cities have been ranked among the most dog-friendly spots in the country.
A recent data analysis conducted by BestPlaces.net and published by Rocket Homes considered a wide range of criteria while seeking to rank America's most dog-friendly places, including the number of local pet stores, prevalence of hiking trails and parks, and various pet-related restrictions, among other things.
While Portland, Maine was deemed the most 'dog-friendly' place in the country, Fort Collins wasn't far behind – ranking third. The number of local hiking trails per capita was a big reason behind this high rank, along with the many local dog-friendly establishments, including an indoor putt-putt spot.
Fort Collins wasn't the only Colorado city to be featured on their short list of top spots, either, with Colorado Springs ranking in 9th place. Much like Fort Collins, the many trails in Colorado Springs got a nod, as did Pub Dog – a restaurant-meets-bar-meets-dog park establishment that allows owners to dine with their dogs.
How do you think Colorado compares in dog-friendliness to other places you've lived? Let us know in the comments below.
See the full list and methodology here.
