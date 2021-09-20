Money Magazine recently published their list of the '50 best places to live' in the United States during 2021 and 2022 and two Colorado cities made the cut.
Based on factors like cost of living, quality of life, and diversity, the top ranking Colorado spot was Centennial, placing 8th.
A relatively new city – just 20 years old – Centennial has a convenient location near Denver with a median household income of $112,599 – well above Colorado's statewide median household income of $77,127. With a population of 115,275, Centennial isn't huge, but it's growing rapidly. According to Money Magazine, 1,152 people are moving to the area each year, much of which has been attributed to the rapid growth of the Denver metro area.
The second Colorado spot to be featured on the list was Castle Rock, ranking 28th. Castle Rock has made the cut for Money Magazine's top 50 places to live four other times, most recently in 2019 with a ranking of 40th.
Smack dab between Denver and Colorado Springs, Castle Rock's location is one reason why this spot has become so popular in recent years. It's also home to a ton of trails – 95 miles worth – and 53 planned parks. Castle Rock's median household income is higher than Centennial's, too, at $116,805.
Chanhassen, Minnesota earned the top spot on Money Magazine's list as a Minneapolis suburb known for its outdoors and music scene.
Do you think these two cities are the best places to live in Colorado? Or would you pick another spot? Let us know in the comments section.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.