Looking to find true love? Recent data shows that Colorado is one of the best spots to go looking for it.
An analysis conducted by WalletHub that considered criteria related to dating economics, recreation options, and dating opportunities dubbed two Front Range spots among the top 25 places to date in the nation.
Ranking the highest in the Centennial State was Denver, fourth among the 182 cities included in the analysis. While Denver was determined to be one of the more expensive places to date, ample options for 'fun and recreation' and an active dating population make this city a great one for singles ready to mingle.
Denver had a particularly high score in the 'singles gender balance' category – first in the nation when it came to a narrow gap between between the gender of singles people are seeking and the gender of singles that are available.
Colorado Springs also made the top 25, ranking 22nd. Cheaper than Denver, Colorado Springs scored higher in the dating economics category at 44th. The city ranked the highest in the 'dating opportunities' category – 37th.
The dating debate between Denver and Colorado Springs has long been a hot topic. The contrast between Denver's city life with a side of mountains and Colorado Springs' low-key nightlife with immediate access to outdoor recreation creates two very different atmospheres in each city.
While Denver has long been Colorado's metropolitan hub, Colorado Springs is a city on the rise, with a budding downtown scene and an increasing amount of non-outdoor recreation-related entertainment options. It will be interesting to see how the dating landscape compares in each city a decade from now.
The shifting tides in these cities was seen in how the two performed on the 'best cities for singles' list this year compared to last year.
Denver's fourth-place rank was actually a drop from third place in 2020. Colorado Springs, on the other hand, increased from 31st to 22nd – a decent jump.
Aurora was also included on the list, ranking 86th. Though ranking significantly lower than the other two Colorado cities included in the analysis, Aurora made the biggest jump, up more than twenty spots from a ranking of 112th in 2020.
The top ranking spot on the list nationwide was Madison, Wisconsin. The lowest ranking spot was Glendale, California.
See the full list here.
