A data analysis by Livability.com named two Colorado cities in its top five 'Surprisingly Bike-Friendly' places in the United States list.
"From weekend warriors to bike commuters, cycling is growing in popularity across the country. The U.S. Census Bureau reported the number of people biking to work has risen about 60 percent over the last decade," the study read.
Fort Collins, Colorado was ranked third overall for its over 200 miles of bike lanes and its various other bike-friendly infrastructure, the analysis said.
"In the shadow of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the streets and hills surrounding Fort Collins, CO, just begged to be biked. The community and businesses throughout the region embrace cycling. In fact, Fort Collins earned the title of the most designated bicycle-friendly businesses of any city in the country," the study ready.
Boulder came in at number five, boasting an avid bike riding community in the area.
"It’s not uncommon for Boulder residents to have more than one bike – one for in-town and a mountain bike for exploring the nearby foothills. And like Madison, the bike paths here really do get plowed when it snows before the roads," the analysis said.
Madison, Wisconsin was ranked first overall, according to the analysis.
Find the full list and analysis, here.
