It's almost time for the big game and according to a recent data analysis by NJBets.com, the online casino and betting offers website, two cities in Colorado are among the best for Super Bowl Watching.
The site used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine a list of the top 30 cities for Super Bowl watchers.
"Our analysis included five equally weighted metrics, including pizza accessibility (number of pizza restaurants), number of bars and sports bars, number of liquor stores, game day travel safety (traffic fatalities) and fan enthusiasm (Google searches related to the Super Bowl)," the report reads.
Only cities with 300,000 or more people were considered for the list.
Denver was ultimately named the sixth best city in the country for Super Bowl watching, and Colorado Springs ranked 17th.
Here is how the cities performed in each category:
Denver
Pizza restaurants per 100k people: 28
Bars per 100k people: 97.5
Liquor Stores per 100k people: 24.6
Traffic fatalities per 100k people: 2.4
Super Bowl Google searches: 51,443
Colorado Springs
Pizza restaurants per 100k people: 25.4
Bars per 100k people: 45.9
Liquor Stores per 100k people: 16.5
Traffic fatalities per 100k people: 2.7
Super Bowl Google searches: 20,869
Notably, Denver had the sixth most Super Bowl Google searches of the cities surveyed.
Las Vegas, Nevada was ultimately named the best spot for Super Bowl watchers. Check out the full list, here.
Where will you be watching the big game? Let us know in the comments!
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
Strangely enough, a related data analysis showed that this was one of the stupidest studies ever since nobody cares.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.