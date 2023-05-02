A recent report from a publication called Stacker took a look at which American cities were the most popular travel destinations to close out 2022 and two Colorado spots made the 'top 25' list.
By utilizing data from YouGov.com, the ranking considered metrics that included 'positive opinion score', breaking down responses by generational age group.
Denver ranked the highest on the list of 'hottest travel destinations,' snagging the second-place spot overall. Denver was especially popular among millennials, having a positive opinion score of 65 percent in this demographic. Among all age groups, the city had a positive opinion score of 60 percent.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs was also highly favored by millennials, ranking 5th overall with a positive opinion score of 58 percent, which jumps to 60 percent when isolated to only the millennial generation.
The highest ranking city on the list was Nashville, Tennessee, with a positive opinion score of 61 percent.
See the full ranking of the top 25 cities here.
