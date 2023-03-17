Highland pedestrian bridge in Denver, Colorado Photo Credit: Derek Broussard (iStock).

According to a recent report from Money.com, two of the 10 'best places to live' in the western United States are located in Colorado.

Looking at places with a population about 50,000, the publication considered states of Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming when making their determination. Factors such as amenities, cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity, and more were included in the selection process.

Without further ado, the two Colorado spots found among Money.com's 'best places to live in the West' were Denver, ranking 7th, and Westminster, ranking 9th. Tempe, Arizona was the top ranking place.

Find the full list here.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

PB
PB

Ya gotta be kidding. Maybe 20-25 years ago? But then, there has been a lot of ‘progress’.

Sojourner
Sojourner

Hahaha! Good one, Money Magazine! Denver one of the best places to live? Not factoring traffic jams, cost of living or homeless population and high taxes.

WhiskeyPete07
WhiskeyPete07

I guess they didn’t factor in crime statistics if they picked Denver and certainly gave very little weight to “cost of living”

