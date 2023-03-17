According to a recent report from Money.com, two of the 10 'best places to live' in the western United States are located in Colorado.
Looking at places with a population about 50,000, the publication considered states of Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming when making their determination. Factors such as amenities, cost of living, diversity, economic opportunity, and more were included in the selection process.
Without further ado, the two Colorado spots found among Money.com's 'best places to live in the West' were Denver, ranking 7th, and Westminster, ranking 9th. Tempe, Arizona was the top ranking place.
Find the full list here.
(3) comments
Ya gotta be kidding. Maybe 20-25 years ago? But then, there has been a lot of ‘progress’.
Hahaha! Good one, Money Magazine! Denver one of the best places to live? Not factoring traffic jams, cost of living or homeless population and high taxes.
I guess they didn’t factor in crime statistics if they picked Denver and certainly gave very little weight to “cost of living”
