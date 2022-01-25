A recent data-driven analysis by Livability.com evaluated more than 1,000 small to mid-sized cities to build a top 100 'best places to live in America' list. Two spots in Colorado made the cut to be featured.
"These 100 cities offer the exact things so many of us are craving right now: connection, affordability, and the space and opportunity to grow," the report read.
The website analyzed factors like safety, affordability, economic stability, outdoor recreation, accessibility, and community engagement to make the final determination.
Colorado Springs ended up ranking the highest among places in Colorado, ranking 9th on the 'best 100 places to live' list.
"Home to Fort Carson, Peterson Air Force Base and the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, CO is a proud military town — and so much more. Nestled against the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, Colorado Springs offers unparalleled access to nature and plenty of outdoor recreation activities to keep you busy, making it one of the best places to live in America," the website said.
SNAPSHOT: How did Colorado Springs rank overall?
Civics: 55
Demographics: 46
Economy: 61
Education: 68
Health: 55
Housing:67
Infrastructure: 46
Amenities:72
Remote Jobs: 64
"This city’s 460,000 residents also enjoy excellent job prospects, tons of higher education opportunities, lots of sunshine and an authentic community feel," the report said.
The only other Colorado city to make the list was Aurora, which ranked 36th.
"Aurora ranks high in the demographics category as a minority-majority city, with a diverse population of Latino, African American, Asian and foreign-born residents. The economy is solid, with a medical campus, Air Force base and aerospace businesses providing many job opportunities," the report read.
Aurora's scored highest in the "economy" category, with a score of 77 out of 100.
The list identified Madison, Wisconsin as the best place to live in the U.S.
Find the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Oh.. cool. Good thing another webzine spat out this 'best places to live' list - I've only seen about 879 of these so far this year. My news app literally shows me 2-3 best/worst city lists every day. But yeah.. always room for 1 more!
What about Canon City, Colorado? We have some great things going around here as well! So what if we aren't the biggest city sometimes the best things come in smaller city packages you know!! We have bikes rides on trails along the Riverwalk, Hiking trials , The Dinosaur Museum of course world famous Royal Gorge Bridge and all it offers as well! We have Antiques nearby and beautiful mountain hikes too! The skyline Ridge Drive with some awesome views of Canon City and nearby small towns and Art Venues around here! You can take Tunnel Drive and park so you can take a hike the down to the Arkansas River and see the Royal Gorge Train and even take a ride on the Train that goes under the Royal Gorge Bridge and wave to folks who are up on the Royal Gorge itself or on the Tunnel Drive that leads to the river!!! Their is also some really great fishing on the Arkansas River! You could also take Phantom Canyon on Highway 50 and go north on the Gold Tour to Victor / Cripple Creek & Play for a while! Just check us out please! Then you could take ride up Oak Creek Grade to Silvercliff and Westcliff and enjoy the day! Thank you!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.