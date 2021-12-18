With Christmas just a week away, USA Today has announced their 2021 picks for 'Best Holiday Markets' in the country.
"You don’t need a passport to have a traditional Christmas market experience. Christmas markets are a European holiday tradition brought over by immigrants. Today, cities and towns across the country host holiday markets inspired by those of Germany, complete with traditional food, music, and holiday treats," the USA Today report read.
This year, two Christmas markets in Colorado ranked in the top-10.
"A panel of experts partnered with '10Best' editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote," the report read.
Coming in at fifth place is the Denver Christkindl Market. This festival is located in Civic Center Park and centers around German traditions including German music, food and beer.
"It's a perfect place to pick up unique holiday gifts, like German beer steins, handmade jewelry, cashmere scarves, German lace, chocolate and seasonal decorations," the report read.
The Georgetown Christmas Market in Georgetown, Colorado was ranked seventh on the list. This market aims to take visitors back in time.
"Enjoy roasted chestnuts, horse-drawn wagon rides, and appearances by St. Nicholas, and immerse yourself in this old-fashioned Christmas shopping adventure," the report read.
The Carmel Christkindlmarkt in Carmel, Indiana ranked first overall.
