According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, two 9-year-old boys and their dog went missing on Congo Trail in the Aspen Highlands Ski Area on Monday. The boys left for a short 10 to 15 minute walk, but had not returned after 40 minutes. At that point, parents called the sheriff's office for assistance.
The boys returned home on their own roughly an hour after the call for help was made. They had made a wrong turn that put them on the top of the Steeple Chase Catwalk. Upon realizing this, the boys turned around and were able to find their way home.
The Pitkin County Sheriff's Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen later reminded all parents to talk with their children about trail safety and the importance of having knowledge of the routes they use.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
