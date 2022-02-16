Arrest warrants were issued for two employees of Granby's Snow Mountain Stables on Monday after 144 horses were found severely neglected earlier this year, according to a news release from the Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO).
The warrants were issued for the stable's ranch manager, 35-year-old Derek Michael Zurface, and a ranch hand, 23-year-old Theresa Adeline LaGrande, for three counts of felony animal cruelty and 91 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, according to the release.
GCSO and the Humane Society initially executed a search at the Snow Mountain Stables property on January 11 after receiving ongoing reports of animal abuse. Upon a veterinary evaluation on the scene, the decision was made to confiscate the animals. One horse had to be euthanized at the scene.
Further evaluation determined 18 of the horses were "permanently injured, lame, and ill" and should be medically retired.
"The investigation ultimately resulted in two caretakers for the horses, Mr. Zurface and Ms. LaGrande, being charged. Colorado law regarding criminal responsibility requires of proof beyond a reasonable doubt as to all statutory elements of a crime, including the mandated culpable state of mind, and here, the investigation did not reveal facts to support charging the owners of the animals with any crimes under Colorado law," the release said.
Of the seized horses, 38 were in adequate enough condition to be released to the owner, according to GCSO in an earlier release.
Snow Mountain Stables was privately operated under a vendor contract with the YMCA of the Rockies – Snow Mountain Ranch, but is not owned or managed by the YMCA of the Rockies. According to the release, YMCA of the Rockies was already in the process of ending the contract prior to when the initial search warrant was executed.
(1) comment
what some humans have done to animals is such a crime. jail is too good for these kind of people !
