Concern was raised when two hikers were late to arrive at their designated pick-up spot following a lengthy hike from Aspen to Crested Butte in Colorado.
The two hikers – brothers – were first reported missing by their parents, who had dropped them off at Maroon Lake Trailhead in Aspen at around 6:15 AM on Wednesday before traveling to meet them at the end of their trail in Crested Butte. Their scheduled arrival time was between 12 and 1 on the same day.
By 7 PM, the parents had yet to see or hear from their boys, which prompted them to call the Mount Crested Butte Police Department.
When the parents had dropped them off, the boys had no intentions of being on the trail overnight, with their only equipment consisting of what they were wearing, a few snacks, and a limited water supply. It's worth noting that both hikers were described to be experienced, in good shape, and with no known health conditions.
While the exact trail the two were intending to travel is not named in the official press release on the matter, the description makes it sound as if it's the one featured on the Aspen Snowmass website, advertised as traveling from Aspen to Crested Butte. This route climbs 3,000 feet over 6.5 miles to West Maroon Pass at 12,500-feet before dropping 4.5 miles to Schofield Pass in Crested Butte.
Multiple teams became involved in the search, with the Crested Butte Search and Rescue team first hiking toward West Maroon Pass from their side of the route.
Mountain Rescue Aspen was later notified of the situation around 11:15 PM, making the decision to let the two hikers have more time to finish the hike on their own before sending a team into the field. A team was then sent into the field at around 8:15 AM on the following morning.
The brothers were located at about 9:20 AM on Thursday on the Gunnison side of West Maroon Pass. They were found in good health.
Details regarding what caused the two to get lost were not released, though the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office did include a reminder for the public to always be aware of their skill level, ability, and physical condition prior to embarking on a hike, along with a warning that high elevation hikes can lead to more exhaustion and fatigue than those at a lower elevation. They also noted that hikers should avoid separating from each other, as this can lead to becoming lost or getting injured.
Details about the age and identity of the two brothers were not included in the official press release, though in an unofficial call for help that was posted online, the brothers were described as one in his 20s and the other in his 30s. It is unknown if the brothers had spent much time hiking at a high elevation.
