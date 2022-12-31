Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old man in Denver, after two people were found dead beneath Interstate 70 earlier this month, according to a news release from the Denver District Attorney's Office.
Officers from the Denver Police Department were dispatched to the westbound offramp of I-70 and North Washington Street on December 20, after receiving reports of a dead body. The following day, police responded to another call regarding a dead body beneath the eastbound ramp of I-70 and North Washington Street.
"After the discovery of the second victim, officers began searching the area for other potential victims and found Andrew Mutch sleeping approximately 15-feet from where the first victim was discovered and arrested Mutch on outstanding warrants," the release said.
Mutch, 24, was later charged with two counts of first degree murder.
No further information has been made available.
(1) comment
Are we not allowed to say “homeless” anymore?
