According to the New Castle Police Department, an early morning bear attack took place on Wednesday, August 31, resulting in the injury of a local citizen.
A report of a bear attack was received shortly after 2 AM, with officers responding to the Castle Valley Ranch Neighborhood. After making contact with the injured citizen, officers were able to shoot and kill the bear, which was found in the immediate area where the interaction took place.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers responded to the scene, where one other bear was euthanized. Two other bears ran up a tree, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife stating that they had plans to remove the bears at a later time on Wednesday.
The New Castle Police Department expressed sadness that the citizen was attacked, as well as that the bears were killed.
Details about exactly what happened during the attack were not released. The individual that was attacked was transported to a hospital with injuries to their arm.
It's important for Coloradans to do that part when it comes to preventing bear-human interactions, as these interactions can often result in the death or injury of a bear or human. Avoid leaving attractants out and when entering an outdoor space where bears may be after dark, scan the area for bears first and utilize lights and noises to haze them away.
New Castle is a small down located in Garfield County, between Rifle and Glenwood Springs.
