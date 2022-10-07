Two bear cubs were killed on Wednesday night, the result of being hit by a vehicle on U.S. 40 in Steamboat Springs, according to officials from the Steamboat Police Department.
When police arrived on the scene, one of the cubs was deceased and the other was seriously injured. The second cub had to be euthanized. The cubs' mother was not there when law enforcement arrived, officials said.
No further injuries were reported.
In a report from the Steam Boat Pilot and Today, officials speculated that a semi-truck struck the animals and did not stop.
In 2021, collisions with wildlife increased by 5.5 percent in Colorado, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP) data. It is important to stay vigilant, especially while driving at dusk and dawn.
When faced with wildlife on the roads, drivers may have to make difficult decisions.
In this situation, if there are no cars behind you and you can safely slow down to a stop, you should. If there is not time to safely stop, or if there are cars behind you, the best thing to do is "drive through" at a slight angle, according to CSP.
