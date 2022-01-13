Two bank robbers have been wreaking havoc in the Denver metro area in recent days and weeks, prompting authorities to warn the public. At this time, no link between the two robbers has been publicly announced.
One bank robber, dubbed 'the Scruffy Bandit,' has been accused of robbing multiple banks around the Denver metro area by presenting a demand note to an employee, taking money, and then fleeing the scene.
According to the FBI, 'the Scruffy Bandit' has yet to display a weapon, described as a white or Hispanic male between 20 to 30 years old and five-foot-seven or eight with a medium build. The Scruffy Bandit is known to wear sunglasses, a mask, and a hat during his robberies, with facial scruff – hence the nickname.
The Scruffy Bandit may have been responsible for a bank robbery in Longmont in which the suspect left in a 2016 white Subaru Forester, getting into the passenger side of the vehicle. This could imply that an accomplice is involved. A $7,000 reward is being offered in the Scruffy Bandit case.
Federal and local law enforcement teams are also on the hunt for another bank robber that's been dubbed 'the Retro Bandit.'
The Retro Bandit is accused of robbing at least two banks and several businesses in the Denver metro area. In each bank robbery, he entered the bank, demanded money from an employee, and then left the scene. He has reportedly threatened to use a weapon, but has not brandished it yet.
The Retro Bandit is described as between 50 and 60 years old with a thin build, gray hair, and a beard. He wears flip-up prescription glasses, black gloves, a black face mask, and a black hat.
Anyone with information regarding the bandit should call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
