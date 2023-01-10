According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, an active investigation is underway after two bank robberies took place in the Denver metro area at about noon on Tuesday.
The robberies took place on the 8400 block of West Bowles Avenue (Littleton) and the 6700 block of Wadsworth Boulevard (Arvada).
The sheriff's office report describes the suspect as a white or hispanic male in his 20s, between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 with a medium build. He was wearing a blue or gray zip-up jacket, a white baseball hat, jeans, and may have glasses. The suspect was traveling in a white, two-door pick-up, possibly a utility vehicle with numbers on the side.
Anyone with information is asked to call 303-271-0211.
Specific banks that were involved in the robberies and how much money was stolen was not included in information released on the matter.
This is a breaking news situation.
This isn't the first set of bank robberies to take place in the Denver area this month, though the descriptions of the two robbers do not match.
