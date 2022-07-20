Believe it or not, it's almost always possible to find a patch of snow that's skiable in Colorado – even in July. Recently, two snowsport enthusiasts found out the hard way that seeking out snow in the summer can pose a number of unique difficulties.
According to Summit County Rescue Group, a mission took place on July 17 to rescue two backcountry skiers that were overdue in the Gore Range.
The two rescue subjects – said to be very experienced – had planned for a day of hiking and skiing in the mountains, but a serious of problems and mistakes led to them spending a chilly night in a remote drainage ditch.
Ultimately found uninjured and able to walk out on their own, skis in tow, the two outdoor enthusiasts were quick to point out a number of things they could have done differently that would have prevented the incident from taking place.
- They had not packed for a longer adventure, which would have been beneficial in a case such as this where things went south.
- They didn't have backup options for their communication and tracking tools. After their batteries died on their cell phones and Garmin inReach, they were cut off.
- They put themselves in a situation where they had to decide between two bad options – ascending a ridge in a lightning storm or descending into unknown and rugged terrain.
The search and rescue group noted that the subjects' ability to analyze what went wrong is crucial in terms of learning. They also thanked a private landowner that gave them access that allowed the rescue to take place.
How many turns did the skiers actually get to make? That wasn't mentioned in the rescue report.
Colorado's extensive search and rescue program exists so that those enjoying Colorado's outdoor recreation space have a means of getting help when the unexpected happens. It's volunteer-driven, made up of individuals passionate about the outdoors and outdoor recreation. Those seeking to help support the effort might consider purchasing a CORSAR card – it's only $3 a year and the collective effort goes a long way.
