According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested for the use of a 'booby trap' that caused injury in Highlands Ranch.
On March 9, a man reports he was conducting business on Ashburn Court in Highlands Ranch when he went to the front door of one of the houses on the street. At that point, he heard a loud boom and looked down to see a wire caught around his lower leg. In addition to his leg, his vision and hearing was reportedly affected.
The victim was then confronted by a man he believed to be the homeowner. The victim then left the scene with the help of a co-worker and went to the hospital.
During an investigation a few days later, detectives found a similar device, which the victim had described as wire suspended over the steps, on the path leading to the front door.
A search warrant was executed on March 15, with the device still on the front steps and a similar device on the back steps.
Following a brief stand-off with a woman inside of the home, Bryan Hill, 61, and Tracy Remington, 53, were arrested on charges of 2nd-degree assault, felony menacing, and prohibited use of a weapon. Each has a bond set at $25,000.
According to USLegal.com, the use of booby traps to protect property is illegal, with those who use them liable for injury or death they cause.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.