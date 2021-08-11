A mother and her 14-year-old son spent Thursday night lost in Colorado wilderness terrain, prompting a multi-team search and rescue effort that would ultimately result in two people being airlifted due to medical issues.
On Thursday, August 5, the Garfield County Sheriff's Office received notice that two hikers – the mother and her son – had failed to return from an adventure in the area between Trappers Lake and Stillwater Reservoir. This is located in western Colorado's Flat Tops Wilderness area, notably rugged and remote and popular among backpackers.
These two bodies of water are roughly five miles apart as the crow flies, though longer trails connect the two areas. It's also worth noting that the popular Devil's Causeway trail is located nearby. Information regarding what trail the lost hikers were using or what their adventure intentions were have yet to be released.
Upon realizing the pair was late to return and after reporting the situation to authorities, the woman's husband and father of the son set out alone to start a search prior to official operations taking place. On the way, he encountered two people identified as Good Samaritans that joined him on the hunt.
Meanwhile, the Garfield County Search and Rescue team sent out an alert to start operations at 5:00 AM the next morning.
Despite cell phone service being extremely limited in the area, search crews were able to get a ping from a missing hiker's cell phone, giving them a general area to look. At dawn, Garfield County Search and Rescue deployed from Trappers Lake and the Routt County Sheriff's Office deployed from Stillwater Reservoir. Air assistance was also utilized.
At around 7 AM, the father sent a short message to search and rescue teams informing them that he was able to see the missing hikers. By 7:30 AM, the helicopter was able to visually confirm the location of the five hikers – the two that were missing, the father, and the two Good Samaritans.
Upon landing, it was determined that the mother was suffering from hypothermia and dehydration, airlifted back to Trappers Lake as a result. The helicopter then returned to airlift one of the Good Samaritan hikers that had twisted their knee near while scouring the rugged terrain. They were also dropped at Trappers Lake.
The remaining three hikers, including the teen that had been lost, made their way to Stillwater Reservoir while a ground team transported the mother and injured hiker from Trappers Lake to their location – a two-hour drive. All parties were reunited.
Two aspects of this incident should be pointed out for the sake of hiker safety education.
One glaring mistake was when the husband/father made the decision to set out to search for the missing party at night and by himself. Not only does this make him potentially less available to give additional information to search and rescue, it could also put him at risk of further complicating the rescue process by becoming lost or injured. Everything seems to have worked out in this case, but the potential issue can be seen in how one of the Good Samaritans that joined him was injured, requiring an airlift.
While it's natural to feel the emotional pull to join in on the search for a loved one, it's best to leave the effort to those trained for the task. Had the non-official search party encountered more serious issues, it could have pulled crucial resources from the actual search, limiting that effort.
It's also worth noting that it's clear the missing party had informed others where they would be and when they would be back. This is how their estimated location was initially known and how the husband/father knew to call for help. This information can be crucial in expediting search and rescue time should a problem occur. Always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back. If you plan on spending much time in the backcountry or are involved in particularly risky adventures, it's best to bring along a satellite communication device, like a Garmin inReach.
Thanks goes out to search and rescue teams involved in this mission.
Colorado's many search and rescue crews around the state often encounter high-risk scenarios, typically on a volunteer basis. To those interested in supporting the search and rescue effort, purchasing a CORSAR card is a great way to do it. This is not any sort of insurance card, but it does help increase the likelihood that a county is reimbursed for their search and rescue efforts, something crucial to making sure teams have the right equipment and training available.
Those interested in making a larger donation can find more information on the Colorado Search and Rescue Association website.
